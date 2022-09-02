Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $210.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Raymond James raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $166.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average is $168.12. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

