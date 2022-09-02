VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $98,100.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,638,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 13,839 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $132,439.23.

On Friday, August 26th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $102,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $214.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOXX shares. TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 349,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $2,344,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

