VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Buys $50,460.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,656.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $1.64 on Friday. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.73.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. On average, analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
