VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Buys $50,460.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,656.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VolitionRx Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $1.64 on Friday. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. On average, analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,283,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of VolitionRx from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About VolitionRx

(Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.