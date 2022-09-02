VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 2.7%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 10,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,329,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.02.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 89,264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,329,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,854 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in VNET Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 1,370,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in VNET Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

