Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 772 ($9.33) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($14.58) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,293.63 ($15.63).

VTY traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 740 ($8.94). 297,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,691. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 666.67. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,301.50 ($15.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 862.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 894.56.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

