Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,215,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,122,000 after buying an additional 892,004 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $48.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

