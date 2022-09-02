Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 139 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

V stock opened at $200.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

