Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

DVN stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

