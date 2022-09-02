Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 761 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,249 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,888,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 254,639 shares during the last quarter.

IJS opened at $91.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

