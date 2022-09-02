Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,348 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $151,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.