Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $743,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $317.06 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.55 and a 200-day moving average of $329.12.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

