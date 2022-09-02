Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,075,000 after buying an additional 62,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 751,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

