Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.