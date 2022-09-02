Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $65.76 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

