Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $807,000 Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 326,171 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 39.8% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 677,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IPOF opened at $10.01 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

