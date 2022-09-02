Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French purchased 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 212,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,217.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $22.13 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

