Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $482,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

AMT opened at $257.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

