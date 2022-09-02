Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $448,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

