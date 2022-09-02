Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

