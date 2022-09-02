Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.