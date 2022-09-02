Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.63.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.69. The company has a market capitalization of $293.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

