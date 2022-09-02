Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 330,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.