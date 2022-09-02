Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,145.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,189.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,066.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

