Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

