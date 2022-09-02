Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 22,364 shares.The stock last traded at $10.26 and had previously closed at $10.58.
The company has a market cap of $549.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.49%.
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
