Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $585.15

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.15 ($7.07) and traded as low as GBX 342 ($4.13). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.16), with a volume of 184,471 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($15.47) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victoria Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 585.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £427.00 million and a PE ratio of 11,666.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Victoria Company Profile

In related news, insider Philippe Hamers purchased 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

