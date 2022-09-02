Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 1.6 %

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.69 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.