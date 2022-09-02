Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lowered by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,679,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

