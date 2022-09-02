Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $41.81 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.