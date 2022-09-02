Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 4.8%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 3,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vericel by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

