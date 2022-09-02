Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $109.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

