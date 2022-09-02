Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $171.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.14. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $327.78. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 44.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

