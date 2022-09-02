Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,424 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,075,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $87.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

