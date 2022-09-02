Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

