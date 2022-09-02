Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

