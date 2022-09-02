Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,890 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $95,257,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.