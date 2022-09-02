Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,662,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,841,000 after purchasing an additional 192,374 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 123,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 168,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 151,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 80,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,767,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.