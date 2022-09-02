VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stake Increased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for about 1.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,266,000 after buying an additional 911,438 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,115,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,384,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

OIH traded up $12.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.51. 47,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.94. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $317.00.

