VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Trading Down 0.7%

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98. 39,447 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.13.
VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.