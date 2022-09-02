VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Trading Down 0.7%

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $20.98. 39,447 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.