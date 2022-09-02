Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OUNZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 3,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,710. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

