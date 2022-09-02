US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.30.

US Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

USFD stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in US Foods by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

