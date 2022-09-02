UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 21,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,111,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

UP Fintech Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $598.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

