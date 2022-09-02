UnMarshal (MARSH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $285,216.00

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $471,223.64 and approximately $285,216.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,573.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.19 or 0.12917824 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015739 BTC.
UnMarshal Coin Profile
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
UnMarshal Coin Trading
