Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Stock Price Up 2%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 15,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 64,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

