Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.
NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,704. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
