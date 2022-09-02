Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,704. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

About Universal Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

