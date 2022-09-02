Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.04.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

See Also

