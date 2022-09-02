Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,598 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.28. 23,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,503. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

