Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $34.05 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $34.05 million and $17.16 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.54 or 0.00037518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00095407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00260005 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00023616 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

