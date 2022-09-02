UBS Group Cuts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $65.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.87.

DOCU stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -123.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $314.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,217,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

