Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). 97,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 175,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.22 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.70 million and a PE ratio of 2.55.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

